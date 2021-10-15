American Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 5.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $195,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

MANH stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.81. 1,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,012. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

