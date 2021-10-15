American Capital Management Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after buying an additional 213,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,103.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,288. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

