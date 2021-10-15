American Express (AXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.