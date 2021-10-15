American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 45.2% in September

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 371,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

