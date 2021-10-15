American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.43.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

AWK opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.28. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

