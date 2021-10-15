Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 382,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 66.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 425.0% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $30.01 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

