Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

AMP stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $285.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

