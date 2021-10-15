AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

