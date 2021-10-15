AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMETEK worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

