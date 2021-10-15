Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $914,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.49 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

