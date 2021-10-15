Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $1.78 million and $5,713.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00092708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

