Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:APH opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

