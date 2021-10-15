Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.14. 13,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,304. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $308.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $4,961,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

