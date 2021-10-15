Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.35). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,522. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of -161.61 and a beta of 1.04.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.