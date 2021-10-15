Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 19,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,555. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

