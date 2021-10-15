Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

