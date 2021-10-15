Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.40 Million

Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $775.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.70 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 203,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,837. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ampfield Management L.P. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $4,558,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.