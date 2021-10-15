Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYOV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

