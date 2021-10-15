Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 228,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,712. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

