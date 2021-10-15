Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $149.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.09 million and the lowest is $147.98 million. 8X8 reported sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.13. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $59,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,455 shares of company stock worth $1,081,337 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

