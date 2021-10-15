Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $73.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.16 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

