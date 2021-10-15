Analysts Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Matterport stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

