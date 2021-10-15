Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 3,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.