Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

