Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.