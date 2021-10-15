Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.57. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

