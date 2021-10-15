Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $5.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

