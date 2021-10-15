Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptiv PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

APTV stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

