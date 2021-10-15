Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $200.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.69. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $202.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.