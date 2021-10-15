Analysts Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target at $28.50

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,222. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.