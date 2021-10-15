Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price at $43.50

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$35.84 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

