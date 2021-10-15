Analysts Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price at $4.16

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cairn Energy stock remained flat at $$5.34 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

