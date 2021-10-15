Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $115.10

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ENTG stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.90. 1,035,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,414. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

