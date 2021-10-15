Analysts Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $236.20

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.20.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

FVRR traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $191.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.95. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

