Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price at $52.33

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

