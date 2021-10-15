Analyzing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and ERYTECH Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -2.47 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 39.28 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.32

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ERYTECH Pharma. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gamida Cell and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 393.90%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

