Analyzing Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outbrain and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential upside of 72.24%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Outbrain.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.16 $4.36 million N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.17 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.15

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group -10.03% -7.80% -2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outbrain beats 21Vianet Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

