ANON (ANON) Market Cap Achieves $40,498.79

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $40,498.79 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068528 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

