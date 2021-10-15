APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 144.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $202.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

