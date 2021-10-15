APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

