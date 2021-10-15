APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 11,500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $57,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -136.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

