APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 51,085 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,085 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of PACCAR worth $46,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

