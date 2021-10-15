APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 900 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $44,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $401.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.29 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

