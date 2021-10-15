Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,253,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,613,994 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,467,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.27. 1,998,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,293,961. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

