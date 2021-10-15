Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares dropped 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 5,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $847.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,571 shares of company stock worth $1,070,682 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

