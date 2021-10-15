AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

ATR stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

