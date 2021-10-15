Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

