ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.89 and last traded at $83.40. Approximately 3,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $426,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.