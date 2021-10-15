Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $17.47 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

