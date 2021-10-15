Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $17.47 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.
