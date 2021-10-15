Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,261,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $76,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,018 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.17 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.