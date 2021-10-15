Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.02

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 1481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 216.8% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 383,421 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at $6,933,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 842,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 168,766 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

